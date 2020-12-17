In case you missed it, here's another moment from this year's Mark Steyn Christmas Show. Further to previous, Mark returns to one of his favorite numbers, the tale of "The Christmas Glow Worm" (the intro below refers to the preceding feature on the life of Snowflake Bentley):
That's Claire McInerney on piccolo, helping conjure the bioluminescent larva, with Kevin Amos and the orchestra, and Emma, Janet and Mary on backing vocals. Not everyone is as fond of "Christmas Glow Worm" as the Pundette. Her friend is sorely put upon by the insistent earworm:
Sing little Glow Worm, burrow, burrow!
Into my cortex, dig a furrow!!
