Tree's Company

Welcome to Christmas Eve, and to the concluding episode of our Yuletide Tale for Our Time - The Little Christmas Tree by yours truly. Mike Carroll writes:

If you were the writer for any of those godawful late night talk shows they'd actually be funny. This was absolutely brilliant and reminds me of another great writer named Mark (Twain).

Steady, Mike. That kind of thing can go to a fellow's head. In tonight's episode the Little Christmas Tree, on her podium in the great city, meets the Yuligans:

They rounded the corner as if they were dancing, floating on the chilly night air like the snowflakes that had begun to fall. The Little Christmas Tree was amazed by the so-called Yuligans. At her old tree farm so far away, she had seen many children and many grown-ups, but these Yuligans seemed to exist in a state that was neither one or the other. There were delicate child-men, soft of feature with wispy blond beards and narrow tapered trousers that ended just below their knees. There were angry looking young women with shaven heads in black leather waistcoats with pictures painted all the way up their arms. And, strangest of all, there were very large flabby boys, with long hair teased into curls, squeezed into ladies' party frocks that fanned out like the spread of a perfectly symmetrical Christmas tree...

But, whatever they look like, they're loaded for tree. Members of The Mark Steyn Club can hear me read the conclusion of The Little Christmas Tree simply by clicking here and logging-in. Earlier episodes can be found here.

Oh, and it's Christmas, so we have a happy ending.

Thank you for your kind words about this latest audio serialization. We'll be back with other seasonal diversions tonight and tomorrow. Hope you'll join me for those.

It's become a tradition each December at SteynOnline to offer Christmas editions of our Tales for Our Time audio adventures. Click below to hear me reading Dickens, Louisa May Alcott, Conan Doyle, O Henry, Jack London, Lucy Maud Montgomery ...and some fellow called Steyn:

A Christmas Carol

by Charles Dickens

Plum Duff

by Mark Steyn

Little Women at Christmas

by Louisa May Alcott

The Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle

by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

The Gift of the Magi

by O Henry

A Klondike Christmas

by Jack London

Christmas at Green Gables ...and Beyond

by L M Montgomery

Dancing Dan's Christmas

by Damon Runyon

Three Wise Guys

by Damon Runyon

If you've yet to hear any of our Tales for Our Time, you can do so by joining The Mark Steyn Club. For details on membership, see here - and, if you're seeking something for a fellow fan of classic fiction this holiday season, don't forget our Christmas Gift Membership.

On the other hand, if you'd like a book in old-fashioned book form, over at the Steyn store, there are bargains galore among our Steynamite Christmas Specials.