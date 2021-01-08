Image

Mark Steyn

The Right on the Ropes?

by Mark Steyn
Clubland Q&A - Action Replay

https://www.steynonline.com/10923/the-right-on-the-ropes

Betsy DeVos, outgoing Education Secretary, with the President

If you missed our livestream Clubland Q&A on Friday afternoon, here's the action replay. Simply click above and settle back for an hour of my answers to questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet. The end of the Trump presidency predominated - and what the future holds for dissenters from the new regime.

You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away and enjoy it. But I do thank Steyn Clubbers for, as always, some excellent questions on this first Q&A of 2021, and we'll pick up some of the ones we didn't get to in the days ahead.

This weekend we will have a new Mark Steyn Show for you, and also a brand new Tale for Our Time which you will not want to miss.

Clubland Q&A is made possible by The Mark Steyn Club. If you're not yet a member of the Steyn Club and you're minded to consider signing up, you can get more info here. It also makes a splendid New Year gift for your loved one.

© 2021 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

