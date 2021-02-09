Posthumous Decapitation, Senate Style

Programming note: Today Tuesday, I'll be on your telly screens for a full hour, wrapping up the first day of the world's first Reimpeachment Trial live across America on Fox News Primetime at 7pm Eastern. Hope you'll tune in.

On Monday's Fox News Primetime, we began with my preview of Reimpeachment Week. Post-monologue, Michele Bachmann, who was in the Rotunda, gave her reaction: you can see that segment in full here.

My old boss Conrad Black also swung by with his take: you can see that segment here.

As we have noted in recent days, the Democrat-Media-Big Social cartel has advanced from telling Trump supporters "You can't talk about The Steal!" to "But we can brag about The Steal!" Miranda Devine and I mulled that seeming contradiction in detail here.

Like Miranda, Conrad also referenced the election fraud. Apparently you need Australians and Canadians to be honest on air about the general crappiness of America's awful 2020 election system.

Next up was Dave Rubin on the "liberal" Los Angeles Times columnist horrified by her Trumpist neighbor ploughing her snowed-up driveway for free. Click below to watch:

To which Colin McDaniel tweeted:

@MarkSteynOnline We are in an existential fight with the left for the soul of this country & you guys talk about this stupid woman whose driveway was shoveled by some Trump supporters? You keep falling into the Dems trap. I feel like I'm back in high school!

First, I don't think you can claim to be "in an existential fight" - or indeed any kind of a fight - if you're just tweeting into a void. And, as I think of it, I'd say communities where neighbors plough each other's driveway regardless of their politics is pretty close to "the soul of this country" as it was.

Beyond that, as I said in the show, this was possibly the most profound story we covered - because it exemplifies how the hyper-politicization of the left destroys something as basic as any sense of common humanity. Which, ultimately, is a necessary condition for killing your political opponents: ask any totalitarian. Furthermore, Mr McDaniel's reductive concept of "politics" is what's "falling into the Dems trap" - and indeed is what's costing him and the other one-note wankers of pseudo-conservatism "the soul of this country".

After Dave I bemoaned the pathetic non-streaking at the Super Bowl and Trace Gallagher reported on the new regime's assault on American jobs. We rounded out the show with my former National Post colleague Jonathan Kay - or, as he will ever after be known, "Dog Shampoo Guy":

Seth Rogen responded to the above:

Haha what the f**k?

As bon mots go, that's an interesting contrast with David Niven earlier in the show.

Keith Olbermann commented:

I'd like to point out that I think this rando @MarkSteynOnline they have hosting, appears to be wearing a glued-on fake beard.

Well, you're welcome to come over and give it a tug, if that's what you're angling for.

Media Matters' Andrew Lawrence did not care for the show:

This week it's Mark Steyn who previously recommended Fox viewers read the white supremacist revered novel Camp of the Saints.

Perhaps Mr Lawrence could provide a list of books he's allowed to mention but nobody else is. One day this will surely be on it, if it isn't already.

You can see more from the show here. Read the transcript of Mark's monologue here.

Thank you to all those who watched me guest-host Friday's Tucker. We were the Number Two show not just in cable news but in all cable TV - although, alas, we lost to Rachel Maddow.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to weigh in below.

For more info on the Steyn Club, please see here. And don't forget, if you're in need of a truly romantic Valentine gift, there's always our Gift Membership or - even better - a stateroom on the third Mark Steyn Cruise.

I'll be back right here tonight after Fox News Primetime to read the penultimate episode of Nineteen Eighty-Four.