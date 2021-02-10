Programming note: Today Wednesday, I'll be doing double duty on the telly - first, wrapping up Day Two of the Trump Reimpeachment Trial live across America on Fox News Primetime at 7pm Eastern; and after that sticking around for my regular midweek Tucker hit. Hope you'll tune in to one or the other or both.

On Tuesday's Fox News Primetime, we began with my take on the Senate as a "Court of Impeachment" and that weird Trump lawyer's entirely incompetent opening statement and Senatorial suck-uppery. Post-monologue, Brit Hume gave his reaction: you can see that segment in full here.

Afterwards Lisa Boothe swung by with her take on Biden hypocrisy - and to talk about her own Covid escape from Cuomo's New York to the Free State of Florida.

The rise of China is the biggest story of the age. I found myself in rare kinda sorta agreement with The New York Times' Thomas Friedman - and K T McFarland addressed the new Axis of Evil on the high seas. Click below to watch:

When Steyn hosts, it's a contractual obligation that half the show has to be given to subjects of the Queen. Nigel Farage joined me from London to look at a new low for our old pal Boris Johnson - the pub with no beer - and the broader question of how Covid's killing conservatism: You can see that segment in full here.

We closed it out with one of Her Majesty's Canadian subjects, Debra Soh, on President Macron's identification of American wokeness as an existential threat to the French republic. We'll link to that video if it's posted.

You can see more from the show here.

I'll be back right here tonight after Fox News Primetime as our latest Tale for Our Time, George Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four rattles toward its conclusion.