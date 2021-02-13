Image

Mark Steyn

Steyn Interviews Carlson!

by Mark Steyn
Fox News Primetime

https://www.steynonline.com/11060/steyn-interviews-carlson

Friday's Fox News Primetime began with me interviewing Tucker Carlson. How screwed up is that? Has there ever been a more tragic example of host and guest sitting in the wrong seats since this famous episode of The Benny Hill Show?

Tucker and I started with the Biden regime's determination to quarantine the Free State of Florida from the rest of the United States and ended with the Chinese Politburo laughing their socks off. I think you'll enjoy what comes in between: You can see the full segment here.

Following our breaking news on Thursday with Janice Dean and the revelation that Butcher Cuomo had been massaging the Covid numbers in his care-home bloodbath, Tammy Bruce joined me to consider the Governor's future, the media's complicity - and more breaking news from the #NeverTrump sex-fiend grifter-con Lincoln Project. Click below to watch:

Afterwards Pete Hegseth checked in to address the dizzying rise of Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar through the Democrat ranks: You can see that segment in full here.

Ms Omar's fellow Somali native, the fearless Ayaan Hirsi Ali, is not getting the same tongue-bath from the American media over her new book Prey on Islam, immigration and the erosion of women's rights. We'll link to that exchange if it's posted.

Next up was Next Revolution host Steve Hilton with more on the breaking news of Steve Schmidt's resignation from the disintegrating Lincoln Project. Unlike Brian Kilmeade, I didn't rate a collared shirt from Steve.

We rounded the week with Marc Morano on the grand convergence of permanent-emergency pretexts: climate change (not Chairman Xi) is supposed responsible for Covid.

We'll link to any other video as it's posted. You can see more from the show here.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to weigh in below.

For more info on the Steyn Club, please see here.

If you're in the mood for a different kind of video entertainment, please check in with SteynOnline on Sunday. And, if you prefer me in non-visual formats, I'll be here later today with a belated weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

