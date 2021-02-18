Remembering Rush

Programming note: This morning, Thursday, at 8.30am Eastern Steyn will be checking in with "Fox & Friends" to remember Rush Limbaugh. Later he'll be in for Tucker for a full hour on "Tucker Carlson Tonight", and tomorrow he'll back behind the no longer so Golden EIB Microphone for "Open Line Friday".
~On Wednesday night, Mark joined Tucker to share a few thoughts on the end of an era. Click below to watch:
You can see the full hour of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" here. The piece Tucker mentioned by Mark can be found here.
