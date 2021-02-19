Corpsing with the Cuomos

Programming note: As the world knows, Rush Limbaugh died on Wednesday morning. Rush is irreplaceable, to broadcasting and to the conservative cause. I will be back behind the no longer quite so Golden EIB Microphone today, Friday, at 12 noon Eastern/9am Pacific, as we try to adjust to the reality of a new world. I hope you'll join me either via the iHeart Radio app or on one of over 600 stations across America, such as our old friends at WNTK New Hampshire, where you can listen to the full show from anywhere on the planet right here.

Because of my EIB duties, today's Clubland Q&A will be postponed till next week. Instead, there will be a weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show tomorrow. There may be a bit more of that sort of hasty shuffling in the days ahead, and, if so, I hope you'll bear with us.

On Thursday I guest-hosted Tucker Carlson Tonight. We began with the blood-soaked regime of Andrew Cuomo, aided and abetted by the court eunuchs of the American media:

Post-monologue, Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis (who was on to Cuomo nine months ago) joined me to call for the Governor's removal and criminal prosecution:

Next up was one of those moments that confirms one of the great truths about the contemporary left - whatever they accuse you of being, they are. Here is one such vignette courtesy of Daily Beast tosspotting pillock Justin Baragona:

Afterwards Vern Pierson, head of the California District Attorneys Association, checked in with the latest nonsense from every violent criminal's best friend, LA DA George Gascón: you can see that segment here.

You can't go to a show, you can't go to a concert, you can't go to church, you can't go to school. What's next? Well, you can go to the drive-thru, but don't expect a burger. The eponymous host of The Greg Gutfeld Show joined me:

Our elites are so focused on critical issues like bovine flatulence they've no time for piffling trifles such as genocide. Gordon Chang weighed in on China suck-up Joe Biden's dismissal of genocide as a "cultural norm":

We rounded out the show with yet another openly racist member of the new Biden regime: Kristen Clarke, who thinks civil rights are for approved identity groups only. I mulled that over with Kevin Daley.

