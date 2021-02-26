Assuming the Position

Welcome to the weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show, which starts with a too literal example of Chinese penetration, moves to the silenced victims of Justin's Covid isolation facilities, and the hell of Boris Johnson's lockdown without end. Mark knows a fine way to treat a Steinway, but wonders what Chairman Xi is planning for small Pacific states.

Click above to listen.

Steyn will be back here over the weekend to launch a brand new audio book and present another omnibus edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show. We also have a Kathy Shaidle movie classic, Mark's Song of the Week, and a live appearance with Chris Kenny on Sky News Australia to start a new week - that's at 5pm Sydney time, 6am GMT, and 1am North American Eastern.

Mark Steyn Club members who wish to use their personal podcast players to listen to The Mark Steyn Show or Tales for Our Time can find instructions here - and the RSS page itself here.

If you prefer to read your radio shows, Steyn Club members can peruse the transcripts here. For the full archive of our shows in a handy Netflix-style tile format, please see here.