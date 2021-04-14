My Tuchus is Infrastructure

Programming note: Mark will be back on the telly tonight with Tucker Carlson on Fox News at 8pm ET. He'll be back here tomorrow for another live Clubland Q&A, kicking off at 4pm ET / 8pm BST.

Greetings and welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links. This week in Lockdown Land (i.e Ontario, Canada) parents were told that schools would definitely remain open, despite the China Flu's "third wave", because they are critical for children's wellbeing and mental health, and because they have proven to be safe and not transmission hot spots. The very next day, we found out that all schools in the entire province will not be reopening after the March April Break and the two week 'circuit breaker' emergency brake, and must remain online only for an undefined period of time (i.e. until the end of this craptacular school year, no doubt).

The Ontario government is made up of very sinister, anti-child and anti-human individuals who are completely beholden to the province's public unions, shrieking, hysterical medical officials and public health policy mandarins and "modellers". They are very committed to doubling and tripling down on their horrendous, failed policies. At this point, I think it's fair to say that they are chronic, unrepentant and irredeemable abusers. It would be nice if some of the gutless, wanker "Conservative" Ontario legislators would take a slight hint from their colleagues in Alberta. It is starting to feel hopeless because the only hope in Ontario is that a handful of elected representatives decide to finally show some backbone and introduce a motion of non-confidence to break ranks with our disgusting, vile, boorish, obese-but-somehow-knows-about-taking-care-of-our-health-better-than-we-do premier. Without that, I really do not see any way out of the prison that Ontario has become. And Canada's idiot prime minister has flopped so badly that even CNN has taken notice and said that we Canadians 'deserve better'. But do we? My compatriots elected this imbecilic, bong-headed, blackfaced, wig-headed, substitute drama teacher not once, but twice. Canada deserves what it voted for (not me of course, not that that helps at all).

I happened to be in downtown Toronto this week and was once again saddened by the sight of a once vibrant city bereft of pedestrians, emptied of life and joy, but full of boarded up businesses and police cruisers aimlessly looking for lockdown violators on every block. It may, indeed, be time to plan an appropriate exit route for my family. To everything there is a season.

Last week it was Yom Hashoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day. It was the perfect time, if you are an American administration that hates the Jews, to make your policy priorities clear. These are dangerous times not just for the Jewish people, but for the entire world. The writing's on the wall. The brazenness of these murderous barbarians is a frightening sight to behold, but that's where we're at.

This week it's Yom Hazikaron, the Israeli memorial day for fallen soldiers and victims of terror, and Yom Ha'atzmaut, Israeli Independence Day. G-d bless the IDF for sending a "Never Again" memo in ALL CAPS to the Iranians for Holocaust Memorial Day. And as Annika Rothstein points out, we are also lucky that Germans don't get a say in how Jews defend themselves.

In keeping with the above mentioned days of importance on the Jewish calendar, I'll conclude this week by urging you to read Mark's essay "The Perversion of Public Discourse", and watch all of the accompanying videos. The attacks on Tucker Carlson and snide comments about Mark are appalling, and as the SteynOnline official In-House Jewish Mother, I will just say the following:

Mark Steyn, friend of mine, friend of the Jewish people and friend of the State of Israel, thank you for this excellent essay and for publicly trouncing the disgusting ADL and the reprehensible posturing by Jonathan Greenblatt who is definitely no less despicable and cowardly than his gutless, posturing, moral midget, partisan mentor Abe Foxman. They ignore anti-Semitism on the left, and they all make me sick. I stand by every word I said back then, and even more so now. These Jews in name only have forsaken the G-d of Israel and the Jewish people, and have turned their backs on the Judeo-Christian values that form the primary communities of civilized living in this world. They are fervent religious leftists, corrupting every institution, individual and every good and godly thing that they come in contact with with zeal and dedication. Their leftist political agenda is quite simply an anti-Jewish and anti-Western abomination. Fin.

Take care of yourselves! Your uppity Jewish correspondent will see you in the comments!

North America:

The wonderfully smart Karol Markowicz at the New York Post asks: "Will the Covid hysterics ever let our children live normal lives?" Answer: no, not bloody likely. We have to make them stop, they won't stop on their own.

The greed of Big Tech and how wussie Conservative squishes lost this battle before even firing a shot.

More of this, please.

I like the cut of Rand Paul's jib.

Making sense of Ontario's lockdown policies.

My tuchus is infrastructure if everything is infrastructure.

VDH: Will the great awokening succeed?

Four principles for re-opening the economy.

But I was told she was an anti-Semite?!?! Pretty incompetent Hitlering here.

Grubby lefties suddenly all pedantic about addresses and proper identification of voters.

Israel and Jews:

Orthodox Jewish women are barred from singing in front of men; Instagram is changing that.

Israel and Lebanese singers collaborate on an Arabic version of a Hebrew song. Really nice.

This is so sad. I pray to see the end of the Mullahtocracy in Iran in my lifetime, and peace between Iran and Israel.

"I had a good view of Adolph Eichmann."

The Formerly Great Britain:

The proper response to this is "up yours".

Kook Left:

Fonts are raaaaaacist!

What could possibly go wrong?

Cowards.

Human and Equine Grace:

Magnificent grace.

Heroes.

