Toeing the Line

Welcome to Wednesday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show, which covers both America's southern and northern borders and the depraved capital city in between. There's also immigration then and now, some sobering Canadian Content, the wonder of bread, and a hint of musical necrophilia.

Click above to listen.

As Mark mentions on today's show, tomorrow, Thursday, he'll be conducting another Clubland Q&A live around the planet at 4pm North American Eastern/9pm British Summer Time.

And, if all that isn't enough for you, Steyn also makes a brief appearance in Premiere Radio's new series celebrating the life of the great Rush Limbaugh and hosted by our friend, James Golden, better known to tens of millions of Americans as the EIB Network's one and only Mr Snerdley.

James will be joining Mark, Conrad Black, Michele Bachmann and more on this autumn's Mark Steyn Cruise. If you're minded to join us, don't leave it too late: Accommodations are going fast, and thanks to Chairman Xi the ship will be at only sixty per cent capacity.

This month we're celebrating the fourth anniversary of The Mark Steyn Club, and we thank all those First Month Founding Members who've decided to re-up for a fifth year. Among them is James McNicholas, a Steyn Clubber from the United Kingdom:

Thank you once again, for another year of cheering me up, and for speaking truth amid a global cacophony of censorious hypocrisy.

Thank you, James - although that global cacophony seems to get louder by the month.

