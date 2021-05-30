In this latest episode of The Hundred Years Ago Show, Tulsa burns ...and so does Charlie Chaplin. Germany caves to Allied demands, West Virginia proclaims martial law, Upper Silesia revolts (again), the US Congress votes overwhelmingly to restrict immigration according to national origin, and the United Kingdom welcomes a new polity: Northern Ireland.

But Steyn also finds time to report on the new all-black musical sensation on the Great White Way, women looping the loop, Marie Curie and Albert Einstein in New York, a suicidal congressman, the "inventor of kinematography", and much more. Click above to listen.

The Hundred Years Ago Show began as a weekly feature of The Mark Steyn Show with Mark's "world news update" accompanied by some appropriate musical sounds from a century ago.

The Hundred Years Ago Show is not exactly an escape from today's hell: As you know, Mark has long held that many of the problems that beset us arise from the aftermath of the Great War - whether very directly, from the creation of the modern Middle East, or more obliquely, from the catastrophic loss of civilizational self-confidence that followed the appalling carnage and from which we have never recovered. Thus many of the news stories of 1921 are reflected indirectly in the headlines ten decades later. But there are also many less freighted reports - of forgotten novelties and landmark inventions, of sporting and artistic triumphs, and the passing of the once famous.

