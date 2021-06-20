Programming note: If you missed today's audio edition of Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio in the UK, do treat yourself and catch one or other of the reruns:

It airs again on Monday morn at 5.30am London time - that's 9.30pm Sunday on the US and Canadian West Coast, so a kind of late-night vibe to it, but it's early Monday afternoon in Oz, so a mellow post-prandial feel to it.

Serenade has now added an additional rerun of the show on Thursday at 9pm UK time. Whichever you prefer, we hope you'll tune in. You can listen from anywhere on the planet right here.

Several listeners have written to enquire whether the radio version of Song of the Week will be available here at SteynOnline for listening at times other than Sunday afternoon, Monday morning and Thursday evening. To be honest, I prefer the idea of it as what the industry experts call "appointment radio". For one reason, I like the way Serenade's Sunday programming flows - from Peter Tomlinson of TV's Tiswas fame to weekend teatime colossus Sing Something Simple to me to Johnny Beerling, the head honcho of Radio One at its peak and the guy who fired Jimmy Savile. Song of the Week fits very nicely in that line-up.

Besides, this whole expectation of instant gratification in every aspect of life is one reason why our entire crapped-out civilization is sliding down the toilet of history faster than 99 per cent of us realize.

But enough of the big-picture bemoaning. After further thought, I've decided to re-air some of our radio editions here at SteynOnline as one of our Sunday bonuses (such as our video poetry) for Mark Steyn Club members.

So here from earlier this month is the very first song in our series. From the Steyn archives, its lyricist, the late Mitchell Parish, joins me to recall the origins of what very quickly became the most recorded song in popular music. For the last ninety years, we've known it as a beautiful ballad, but, as Mitch tells me, that's not at all how it started out. We'll hear this great standard sung by big names - Sinatra, Nat Cole, Marvin Gaye, Willie Nelson - but there'll be a few recordings from way off the beaten track, too.

To hear me tell the story of "Star Dust", please click here and log-in.

Thank you for your kind comments about this show. Steyn Clubber (and my fellow Granite Stater) John Barrett writes:

We tuned in to Serenade Radio and very much enjoyed your first Song of the Week. We look forward to future shows.

Nancy, one of our Michigan members, adds:

I tuned in and love the show, Mark. I'm looking forward to the next one. In the meantime, I caught part of Serenade Radio's programming. One of the shows reminded me of the days hanging out in my dad's office. He played lots of that kind of music.

Not sure which show you're talking about there, Nancy - light orchestral music, big band, lounge covers of Sixties hits, blended vocal groups... But there's plenty of research to show that there are a lot of people nostalgic for not only the music of their youth but also for the music their parents listened to during that youth. So you're not alone there.

On the other hand, if you prefer my Sunday song selections in traditional print format, that we can do.

This airing of my Serenade Song of the Week is a special presentation of The Mark Steyn Club. We launched the Steyn Club four years ago, and as we begin our fifth year I'm immensely heartened by all the longtime SteynOnline regulars - from Fargo to Fiji, Madrid to Malaysia, West Virginia to Witless Bay - who've signed up to be a part of it. Membership in The Mark Steyn Club also comes with non-musical benefits, including:

~Our latest audio adventure in Tales for Our Time, and its four-dozen thrilling predecessors;

~Other audio series on pertinent topics, such as our 2019 serialization of Climate Change: The Facts and our current adaptation of Mark Steyn's Passing Parade;

~My exclusive anthology of video poetry - because, as I always say, that's where the big bucks are;

~Exclusive Steyn Store member pricing on over 40 books, mugs, T-shirts, and other products;

~The opportunity to engage in live Clubland Q&A sessions with yours truly (such as this coming Thursday's);

~Transcript and audio versions of Mark's Mailbox, The Mark Steyn Show, and other video content, including today's poem;

~Advance booking for my live appearances around the world, including exclusive members-only events such as The Mark Steyn Christmas Show, assuming such events are ever again lawfully permitted;

~Customized email alerts for new content in your areas of interest;

~The opportunity to join me and my guests on our annual Mark Steyn Cruise;

~and the chance to support our print, audio and video ventures as they wing their way around the planet.

To become a member of The Mark Steyn Club, please click here. And for our special Gift Membership see here. Oh, and by the way, that Steyn cruise always includes a live performance of a Song of the Week.

One other benefit to Club Membership is our Comment Club privileges. So, if you feel this show is more of a star bust, then give it your best below. Please do stay on topic on all our comment threads, because that's the way to keep them focused and readable. With that caution, have at it (in verse, if you wish).