Triumph of the Wheeler

Last night Mark returned to America's Number One cable show for a rare Thursday appearance with Tucker, all about Joe Biden's latest glimpse of his rich fantasy life - his claim to have driven an eighteen-wheeler.

Steyn was struck by the contrast between the Biden who can barely drone through to the end of his prompter sentences and the Biden who springs to blazing life when his alternative universe comes calling. Click below to watch:

You can see the full hour of Tucker Carlson Tonight here.

~Do you take seriously Joe Biden's claims to be concerned about climate change? Marc Morano's publishers were kind enough to ask Steyn to pen an introduction to his fine new book, Green Fraud: Why the Green New Deal Is Even Worse Than You Think. No sooner was it out than the usual campaign got going to pressure Amazon into disappearing the thing. So we're currently offering Green Fraud at SteynOnline (with a personal autograph from Mark) - or, better yet, you can combine both the Green New Deal and his own book on Hockey Stick huckster Michael E Mann in one dynamite denialist double-bill A Fraud and a Disgrace.

On the latter package, if you're a Mark Steyn Club member, don't forget to enter your promotional code at checkout for special member pricing. You can find more details about our Club here - and we also have a grand gift membership.