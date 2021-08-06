Horseplay by Mark Steyn

A Clubman's Notes: Burning Daylight

August 6, 2021 https://www.steynonline.com/11561/horseplay Time for Part Twenty-Seven of Jack London's sweeping novel of Arctic adventure and metropolitan machinations, Burning Daylight. In tonight's episode, the return of Daylight's favorite stenographer - Miss Dede Mason: Inside the gate leaning out from her saddle and just closing it, was a young woman on a chestnut sorrel. With his first glimpse, Daylight felt there was something strangely familiar about her. The next moment, straightening up in the saddle with a movement he could not fail to identify, she put the horse into a gallop, riding away with her back toward them. It was Dede Mason—he remembered what Morrison had told him about her keeping a riding horse, and he was glad she had not seen him in this riotous company. Swiftwater Bill stood up, clinging with one hand to the back of the front seat and waving the other to attract her attention. His lips were pursed for the piercing whistle for which he was famous and which Daylight knew of old, when Daylight, with a hook of his leg and a yank on the shoulder, slammed the startled Bill down into his seat. "You m-m-must know the lady," Swiftwater Bill spluttered. "I sure do," Daylight answered, "so shut up." Members of The Mark Steyn Club can hear Part Twenty-Seven of our adventure simply by clicking here and logging-in. Earlier episodes can be found here. We have more audio delights for you coming up this weekend at SteynOnline. If you're one of that brave band that enjoys me in visual formats, I'll be back on the telly with Tucker next week. If you'd like to know more about The Mark Steyn Club, please click here - and don't forget our special gift membership. See you back here tomorrow for Part Twenty-Eight of Burning Daylight. © 2021 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises. If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section. receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list en