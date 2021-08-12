The Last Laugh

On Wednesday evening I returned to America's Number One cable show to consider the whiplash revisions of recovering Cuomosexuals on the late-night comedy shows.

I think somewhere or other in recent months I quoted the late British comedian Eric Morecambe's long-ago observation that America had funny lines, but no funny men. He was thinking of the likes of Benny Hill or Tommy Cooper - fellows who just walk out, and you laugh. But in America we are now at a new stage. The funny-line men have no funny lines. Click below to watch:

You can see the full hour of Tucker Carlson Tonight here.

~If you watch Fox News of an evening, you'll be familiar with Marc Morano. His publishers were kind enough to ask me to pen an introduction to Marc's fine new book, Green Fraud: Why the Green New Deal Is Even Worse Than You Think. Because of attempts to pressure Amazon into disappearing the thing, we're now offering Green Fraud at SteynOnline (with a personal autograph from yours truly) - or, better yet, you can combine both the Green New Deal and my own book on hockey-stick huckster Michael E Mann in one dynamite denialist double-bill A Fraud and a Disgrace.

On the latter package, if you're a Mark Steyn Club member, don't forget to enter your promotional code at checkout for special member pricing. You can find more details about our Club here - and we also have a grand gift membership.

~I'll be back later with a brand new episode of Burning Daylight ...and a look-back to the last summer, August 2001.