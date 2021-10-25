Austen Allegro

Programming note: If you missed my appearance tonight with Colin Brazier on GB News, it re-airs a couple of hours from now at 4am London time - that's 11pm in New York, 8pm in Los Angeles.

With my Monday Brazier hit put to bed, welcome to Part Twenty-Three of our latest Tale for Our Time: it's Jane Austen's first completed novel with a character for the ages, a young lady out in the world for the first time and expecting her adventures to be those of a Gothic novel's heroine.

On Sunday, we augmented our nightly episode with a weekend special on Jane Austen's musical world. I'm delighted by the reaction. Ronald Milich, an Alberta member of The Mark Steyn Club, says:

The Jane Austen-inspired music in Tales for our Time was simply superb. Great choices Mark!

Donna Senft, an Illinois Steyn Clubber, adds:

Bravo! I enjoyed this program immensely, and you've inspired me to start playing the piano again.

Excellent, Donna. We may have to book you to accompany the closing episodes live.

In tonight's episode of Northanger Abbey, Catherine is accorded a rare treat: General Tilney invites her to join him in "taking their mutton" at Henry's house, and drops certain hints...

Members of The Mark Steyn Club can hear me read Part Twenty-Three of our adventure simply by clicking here and logging-in. Earlier episodes can be found here.

If you've only joined our club in recent days and missed our earlier serials (Conan Doyle's The Tragedy of the Korosko, H G Wells' The Time Machine, George Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four, plus Kipling, Dickens, Gogol, Kafka, Conrad, Baroness Orczy, Louisa May Alcott, John Buchan, L M Montgomery, Scott Fitzgerald, Victor Hugo and more), you can find them all here in an easily accessible Netflix-style tile format.

If you have friends who might appreciate Tales for Our Time, we have a special Steyn Club Gift Membership that lets them in on that and all the other fun in The Mark Steyn Club. To become a member, please click here.

Please join me tomorrow for Part Twenty-Four of Burning Daylight. And, as Colin Brazier mentioned, on Thursday I'll be guest-hosting for Nigel Farage for a full hour on GB News.