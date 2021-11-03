Image

Mark Steyn

Going Native

Steyn on GB News

https://www.steynonline.com/11846/going-native

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

Today Steyn joined Colin Brazier on GB News to discuss the latest fake Indian - Carrie Bourassa, named last year as one of the most powerful (indigenous) women in Canada but instead just the latest whitey-white chancer pulling the wool over people's eyes. Mark saw it as part of an entirely rational "flight from white".

Click below to watch:

If you enjoy seeing him back on UK telly, Mark will be sitting in for Nigel Farage this Friday on GB News at 7pm Greenwich Mean Time. We hope you'll tune in.

If you prefer Steyn in non-visual formats, he'll be back tomorrow, Thursday, with the audio edition of The Mark Steyn Show.

The Mark Steyn Show is a special production of The Mark Steyn Club. For more information on the Steyn Club, see here - and don't forget our special Gift Membership.

© 2021 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Load Comments

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image


ON THE AIR

On Wednesday Mark joins Colin Brazier on GB News live at 8pm GMT /4pm North American Eastern.

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Power and Office
  2. Shipwrecked
  3. The Morning After
  4. Steyn Returns to UK Telly!
  5. Coming Apart

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2020 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.