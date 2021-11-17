These Boots Are Made for Walgreen

Just ahead of Part Eleven of our nightly audio adventure, a reminder that tomorrow the Thursday rerun of Steyn's Song of the Week airs on Serenade Radio in the UK at 9pm Greenwich Mean Time - that's 4pm North American Eastern.

On yesterday's episode of The Magnificent Affair at Styles we discussed Agatha Christie's not so subtle transformation of Boots Cash Chemist into "Coot's Cash Chemist". Elizabeth, a First Fortnight Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club, writes from Florida:

I did not know that Boots was the largest chemist in the world. But interestingly the stock WAG is Walgreens Boots Alliance. And I always thought what does Boots have to do with it, but now I know. Guess they're keeping Walgreens afloat, or perhaps growing together in the Covid world.

Boots became the largest chemist in the world all by itself many decades ago, Elizabeth. The so-called "Walgreens Boots Alliance" dates only a few years back - and, to the best of my knowledge, they're big but not "the largest chemist in the world".

In tonight's episode of The Mysterious Affair at Styles, Hercule Poirot explains to Hastings why the overwhelming evidence of Mr Inglethorpe's guilt is, in fact, overwhelming evidence of something entirely different:

"But the evidence is so conclusive." "Yes, too conclusive." We turned in at the gate of Leastways Cottage, and proceeded up the now familiar stairs. "Yes, yes, too conclusive," continued Poirot, almost to himself. "Real evidence is usually vague and unsatisfactory. It has to be examined—sifted. But here the whole thing is cut and dried. No, my friend, this evidence has been very cleverly manufactured—so cleverly that it has defeated its own ends."

