Mark Steyn

The Dog-Collars That Didn't Bark

Programming note: On Thursday Mark will be back in the anchor chair for Farage at GB News across the UK. You can watch from anywhere across the planet right here. The show starts at 7pm GMT - that's 2pm North American Eastern. (US and Canadian viewers may find the replay more convenient: That's at midnight GMT/7pm Eastern.)

~On today's Farage, Steyn surveyed the scene from the passivity of church leadership to the fiasco in Afghanistan via the psychological toll of Covid and pregnant men who resent being asked to be mother. Plus: Are all the G7 leaders transgender?

The viral rector William Pearson-Gee, the psychologist Emma Kenny and the former Chief of the (Imperial) General Staff Lord Dannatt were Mark's guests tonight. Lord Dannatt said of Joe Biden's Afghan humiliation that he'll "struggle to go anywhere upwards in my estimation". Click below to view the full hour:

If you're one of the many who'd rather have Steyn in non-visual formats, there's always the latest of our Christmas Tales for Our Time: Washington Irving's "Old Christmas". Part Three airs around 9pm Eastern.

Tales for Our Time is a special production of The Mark Steyn Club. If you're wondering what all that's about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership.

