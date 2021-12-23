Peking Ducked

Programming note: On Christmas Eve The Mark Steyn Show returns to GB News across the UK. You can watch from anywhere around the planet right here. The show starts at 7pm GMT - that's 2pm North American Eastern. Afterwards Mark will be back here for some SteynOnline Christmas programming.

~On today's Farage, we began with the central issue of our time: the end of the age of Euro-American dominance and the rise of China. But Peter Hitchens felt that Steyn himself was merely another kowtower to the ChiComs.

Next up was Harry Miller, who found the wanker coppers of Humberside on his doorstep, dispatched to "check his thinking" on transgender issues. It took three years but he shoved it back down their gullets with a tremendous legal victory at the Court of Appeal.

Plus: Supply-chain disruption comes for your Hobnobs, an new addition to the women's prison, and Talking Pints with Edwina Currie, who's done everything from parliament to panto, and has had a tough time of it during Covid.

If you're one of the many who'd rather have Steyn in non-visual formats, there's always the latest of our Christmas Tales for Our Time: Washington Irving's "Old Christmas". The concluding episode airs tonight around 9pm Eastern.

