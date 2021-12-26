Boxing Day Bonanza

Happy Boxing Day around the British Commonwealth, Happy St Stephen's Day in Europe, and Happy Sunday in America. It is the second day of Christmastide and, because it falls on a weekend, wherever you are and in whatever degree of lockdown, you might be in the mood for a few festive diversions this day. So starting at 7pm Greenwich Mean Time - that's 2pm North American Eastern - I'll be presenting six hours of Boxing Day entertainment drawn from over a quarter-millennium of music, from eighteenth-century 'cello concerti to twenty-first-century state-of-the-art caterwauling.

Important note: Unlike our Clubland Q&A broadcasts, for the benefit of our Asian and Pacific listeners, we're giving this six-hour show an instant repeat starting at 1am GMT, which is a very agreeable 9am Monday for our friends in Western Australia.

At the top of each hour we'll start with an audio edition of my Songs of the Week, with interviews and rare archive material, and then we'll let the music do most of the work at the bottom of the hour, as, among other things, I bid farewell to some of those we lost in 2021, play some songs written in 1921 that are still being sung a hundred years later, and count down a cavalcade of non-stop New Year Number Ones.

There's Adele. But, if you don't like Adele, there's also Beethoven. But, if you don't like Beethoven, there's the Mills Brothers. But, if you don't like the Mills Brothers, there's Rod Stewart. But, if you don't like Rod Stewart, there's the Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra. But, if you don't like the Slovak radio Symphony Orchestra, there's Rihanna. If you don't like Rihanna ...well, you get the idea.

So we hope you'll want to swing by, if not for all six hours then to dip in and out. But remember: This is a live presentation, so, if you miss the first airing and the repeat, you may never hear it again for many months or years...

So see you back here live this afternoon at 2pm North American Eastern Time. That's 3pm in the Canadian Maritimes, half-past-three in Newfoundland - and, beyond the Americas, 7pm in London and Dublin; 8pm in Paris and Berlin; 9pm in Kiev; 10pm in Moscow; half-past-ten in Tehran, for all you Newfoundlanders who move to Iran for the half-hour time zone; three-quarters past midnight in Kathmandu, for all you Iranians who move to Nepal to check out the quarter-hour time zone; 3am in Singapore, Honkers and Western Australia (sorry about that); 4am in Sydney and Melbourne, and a marginally less uncivilized hour for the kippers and kedgeree in Auckland and beyond.

But no worries - because the whole extravaganza repeats at 1am Greenwich Mean Time, which is 9am in Singapore, 10am in Sydney, so it's perfect Christmas Bank Holiday Monday brunch listening.

