Choose Your Dystopia

If you missed today's edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. Simply click above and settle back for an hour-and-a-quarter of Mark's answers to questions from Steyn Club members around the planet on where we're headed after 2021, from a Trump New Year announcement to a Canadian Wexit - all capped off with a song for the season.

You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away and enjoy it, if that's the word. But we do thank Steyn Clubbers for, as always, some excellent questions, and we'll pick up a few of the ones Mark didn't get to in the days ahead.

Tomorrow we will have some more year-end thoughts for you, and on Thursday Laura's Links will be here to round up the Internet. We also have a New Year replay of Steyn's Seasonal Song of the Week on Serenade Radio at 9pm GMT/4pm North American Eastern on Thursday.

Thank you for all your kind comments about The Mark Steyn Club and such features as Steyn's Sunday Poem, Tales for Our Time and Clubland Q&A. All are special productions for the Steyn Club. If you're not yet a member but are minded to consider signing up, you can get more info here. It also makes a splendid late Christmas gift for your loved one.