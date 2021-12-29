Image

Mark Steyn

Farewell 2021

The Mark Steyn Show #137

https://www.steynonline.com/12015/farewell-2021

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

Audio Recording

Download Audio File

Welcome to the audio edition of The Mark Steyn Show, in which Mark bids farewell to a rotten year with a sampling of his observations on events as they happened: You can hear his more or less instant reactions to the January 6th "insurrection" and the Fall of Kabul while they were ongoing, plus more considered takes on China and Covid, Hunter's artwork, the muted churches and America's disintegrating cities. Along the way, there are also excerpts from some of Steyn's interviewees this last year, and he tips his hat to some absent friends.

Click above to listen.

Laura's Links will round up the Internet for you on Thursday. The TV edition of The Mark Steyn Show airs on GB News this Friday at 7pm GMT - that's 2pm North American Eastern.

If you're a Mark Steyn Club member and you'd like to submit a question for Mark to address on his next show, please leave it in the comments below. Do stay on topic - and no URLS, please, as they wreak havoc with our page formatting.

For Steyn Club members interested in using their personal podcast players to listen to The Mark Steyn Show or Tales for Our Time, we have an RSS feed here (and instructions here).

If you prefer to read your radio shows, Steyn Club members can find the transcripts here.

If you're just catching on to these audio diversions, we've done what we did with Mark's video shows and archived them in a Netflix-style tile format that makes it easy to catch up with ones you've missed. You'll find the audio Steyn Show home page here.

The Mark Steyn Show and Tales for Our Time are special productions for The Mark Steyn Club. As Mark always says, Club membership isn't for everyone, but if you're interested you can find more information here.

© 2021 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Load Comments

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image


ON THE AIR

Every Tuesday Mark joins his old Rush chum James ("Snerdley") Golden on New York powerhouse 77 WABC at 4pm Eastern.

~Every Friday Mark presents The Mark Steyn Show on GB News at 7pm GMT/ 2pm North American Eastern/ 11am Pacific.

~Every Sunday Mark presents Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio at 5.30pm GMT/12.30pm Eastern/ 9:30am Pacific.

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. America Sticks Out Its Tush
  2. Choose Your Dystopia
  3. Christmas Eve Lessons and Carols
  4. Christmas Day with Mark and Friends
  5. Boxing Day Bonanza

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image