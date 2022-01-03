Year Three Begins

Programming note: On Tuesday Mark will be back with his old EIB comrade Bo Snerdley (aka James Golden) on New York's radio powerhouse 77 WABC live at 4pm Eastern. That's immediately after The Mark Steyn Show live on GB News, at 8pm GMT/3pm North American Eastern.

On Monday's Mark Steyn Show Mark started with a brisk Omicron update from Amsterdam to Antarctica. Tim Stanley and Laura Perrins weighed in with their thoughts. He also covered some expert futurological insights into the coming year, plus pyrotechnic felines, comedy for depressives, a Prince Andrew update, and the vaccine we've been waiting for.

Click below to view the full show:

~If you've missed a Mark Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our 2021 shows and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here.

~If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to weigh in below. If you're wondering what that Steyn Club's all about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership.