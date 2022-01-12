Image

Mark Steyn

The Offshoring of Science

The Mark Steyn Show on GB News

https://www.steynonline.com/12045/the-offshoring-of-science

On Wednesday's Mark Steyn Show Mark began with some thoughts on the party-pooped Boris Johnson, and then turned to another entitled blunderer, the Duke of York, and a potentially catastrophic setback at the hands of a New York judge. Mark Stephens, former President of the Commonwealth Lawyers' Association, gave a devastating assessment of His Royal Highness' options.

Next came Matt Ridley to assess what Wikipedia and social media still regard as the original piece of "Covid misinformation" - the suggestion that Covid originated in a lab. With a tranche of emails revealing that that's what the scientists believed, but only in private, Viscount Ridley dissected what that meant for the integrity of science, after the sustained deceptions of the last two years.

Steyn closed out the hour with a rare correction on the vital matter of scones, jam and clotted cream. All that plus your comments and questions live as it happens. Click below to view the full show:

Thursday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show airs live on GB News at 8pm GMT/3pm North American Eastern - with a replay at 2am GMT/9pm Eastern. As of last week GB News is also broadcasting on radio: You can listen to the Steyn Show from anywhere in the world right here.

Also on Thursday we will have our weekly edition of Laura's Links.

~If you've missed a Mark Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our 2021 shows and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here.

