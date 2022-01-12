The Offshoring of Science

On Wednesday's Mark Steyn Show Mark began with some thoughts on the party-pooped Boris Johnson, and then turned to another entitled blunderer, the Duke of York, and a potentially catastrophic setback at the hands of a New York judge. Mark Stephens, former President of the Commonwealth Lawyers' Association, gave a devastating assessment of His Royal Highness' options.

Next came Matt Ridley to assess what Wikipedia and social media still regard as the original piece of "Covid misinformation" - the suggestion that Covid originated in a lab. With a tranche of emails revealing that that's what the scientists believed, but only in private, Viscount Ridley dissected what that meant for the integrity of science, after the sustained deceptions of the last two years.

Steyn closed out the hour with a rare correction on the vital matter of scones, jam and clotted cream. All that plus your comments and questions live as it happens. Click below to view the full show:

