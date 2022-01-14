Plus ça change...

Programming note: This weekend Mark will have another entry to Steyn's Sunday Poems - because, as he always says, video poetry is where the big bucks are.

On the Friday edition of The Mark Steyn Show Mark led off with his Bottom Story of the Week and then invited Douglas Murray to ponder the state of our woeful elites.

Later, after contemplating public-health messaging from Australia to America, Steyn discussed the Big Picture with the eminent historian David Starkey, who was on especially rare form.

All that plus your comments and questions along the way. Click below to view the full show:

A

~If you've missed a Mark Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our 2021 shows and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here.

~Join us over the weekend for various diversions, including Rick McGinnis' Saturday movie date and the aforementioned Sunday Poem. The latter is a special production for The Mark Steyn Club. If you're wondering what all that's about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership.