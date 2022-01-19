"I Take Full Responsibility"

Wednesday's Mark Steyn Show came at the end of another turbulent day in UK politics. But Boris Johnson survived, and indeed emerged rather stronger than he looked twenty-fours earlier. Mark gave his thoughts, and then invited Kathy Gyngell of The Conservative Woman for her take.

Steyn himself expressed a preference for what he called "the Bonar Law solution". Colonel Bob Stewart gave a very animated analysis of Nato's showdown with Putin, and we rounded out the show by returning to the travails of Johnson, with Nile Gardiner calling for a little more conservatism from the Conservative prime minister.

Along the way, Mark was also forced into a Johnsonesque apology. Click below to view the full show:

Thursday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show airs live on GB News at 8pm GMT/3pm North American Eastern - with a replay at 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific.

