Image

Mark Steyn

"I Take Full Responsibility"

The Mark Steyn Show on GB News

https://www.steynonline.com/12063/i-take-full-responsibility

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

Wednesday's Mark Steyn Show came at the end of another turbulent day in UK politics. But Boris Johnson survived, and indeed emerged rather stronger than he looked twenty-fours earlier. Mark gave his thoughts, and then invited Kathy Gyngell of The Conservative Woman for her take.

Steyn himself expressed a preference for what he called "the Bonar Law solution". Colonel Bob Stewart gave a very animated analysis of Nato's showdown with Putin, and we rounded out the show by returning to the travails of Johnson, with Nile Gardiner calling for a little more conservatism from the Conservative prime minister.

Along the way, Mark was also forced into a Johnsonesque apology. Click below to view the full show:

Thursday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show airs live on GB News at 8pm GMT/3pm North American Eastern - with a replay at 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific, which US and Canadian viewers may find more convenient. GB News is also available on radio: You can listen to the Steyn Show from anywhere in the world right here.

Also on Thursday we will have our weekly edition of Laura's Links.

~If you've missed a Mark Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our 2021 shows and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here.

~If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to weigh in below. If you're wondering what the Steyn Club's all about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership.

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Load Comments

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image


ON THE AIR

Every Tuesday Mark joins his old Rush chum James ("Snerdley") Golden on New York powerhouse 77 WABC at 4pm Eastern.

~Every Friday Mark presents The Mark Steyn Show on GB News at 7pm GMT/ 2pm North American Eastern/ 11am Pacific.

~Every Sunday Mark presents Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio at 5.30pm GMT/12.30pm Eastern/ 9:30am Pacific.

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Swallowing the Codswallop
  2. G-Men and Jihad Men
  3. The Sinking of the West
  4. Plus ça change...
  5. The Covid Centre Cannot Hold

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.