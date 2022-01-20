Man of Convictions

Programming note: Friday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show airs an hour earlier than the rest of the week - live on GB News at 7pm GMT/2pm North American Eastern. You can also catch the replay at midnight GMT, which is 7pm Eastern/4pm Pacific. And you can listen to it on radio - with no pictures of Mark or anything else - from anywhere in the world right here.

On Thursday's Mark Steyn Show Mark started with the news that Austria has just passed its mandatory vaccination law: Even as Covid the virus fades away, the Covid regimes are intensifying their grip. John McGuirk, editor of Gript, joined him from Tipperary. Next Steyn and Anne-Élisabeth Moutet considered the bracing presidential candidacy of Éric Zemmour at the end of a week in which he was convicted of "hate speech", raised again the Great Replacement, and said the French people lacked the bottle to do a Brexit because they'd spent the last two hundred years losing all their wars.

Finally John O'Sullivan joined him with the view from Budapest on Joe Biden yukking it up about "minor incursions" by Putin.

