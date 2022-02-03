Image

Mark Steyn

Calling It Quits

The Mark Steyn Show

https://www.steynonline.com/12108/calling-quits

Programming note: Friday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show airs an hour earlier than the rest of the week - live on GB News at 7pm GMT/2pm North American Eastern.

You can also catch the replay at midnight GMT, which is 7pm Eastern/4pm Pacific. And you can listen to it on radio - with no pictures of Mark or anything else - from anywhere in the world right here.

On Thursday's Mark Steyn Show Mark started with breaking news of a slew of resignations from Downing Street and Stormont. Kate Hoey joined him to discuss where the Northern Ireland showdown was headed.

Next up was Sammy Woodhouse, indestructible Rotherham survivor and a friend of the show, to consider the dreadful state of the so-called "Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse". Luke Johnson rounded out the show with a preview of the looming "cost of living" crisis about to hit Britain and much of the rest of the west.

All that plus your comments and questions live as they happen. Click below to view the full show:

If you've missed a Mark Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our 2021 shows and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to weigh in below. If you're wondering what the Steyn Club's all about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership.

The Mark Steyn Club

