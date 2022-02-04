Image

Mark Steyn

The Survivor

The Mark Steyn Show

https://www.steynonline.com/12110/the-survivor

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

Programming note: On Saturday Mark will be conducting another edition of our Clubland Q&A taking questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet at 5pm North American Eastern/6pm Greenwich Mean Time.

On the Friday edition of The Mark Steyn Show Mark led off with the seventieth anniversary of the Queen's reign, which falls this Sunday. Robert Lacey, royal biographer and advisor to The Crown on Netflix, joined him to analyse the state of monarchy a century after almost all the other empires tumbled. (The picture of Her Majesty at top right was taken by Mark's daughter a few years ago.)

Later, Graham Linehan, creator of Father Ted and The IT Report, swung by to ponder a world without jokes.

All that plus your comments and questions along the way. Click below to view the full show (you may have to reload the page):

~The Mark Steyn Show returns Monday at 8pm GMT on GB News. If you've missed a Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our 2021 shows and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here.

~Join us over the weekend for various diversions, including not only the above mentioned Clubland Q&A but also Rick McGinnis' Saturday movie date. Clubland Q&A is a special production for The Mark Steyn Club. If you're wondering what all that's about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership.

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Load Comments

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image


ON THE AIR

THE MARK STEYN SHOW
GB News TV & radio
Weeknights 8pm GMT
(3pm North American Eastern)
Friday 7pm GMT (2pm Eastern)

THE MARK STEYN SHOW REPLAY
GB News TV & Radio
Weeknights 2am GMT
(9pm North American Eastern)
Friday 12 midnight GMT (7pm Eastern)

SNERDLEY & STEYN
77 WABC Radio New York
Tuesday 9pm GMT (4pm Eastern)

STEYN'S SONG OF THE WEEK
Serenade Radio
Sunday 5.30pm GMT (12.30pm Eastern)
Monday 5.30am GMT (12.30am Eastern)
Thursday 9pm GMT (4pm Eastern)

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. The Truck Stops Here
  2. Whoopi and Justin
  3. The Shame of a Nation
  4. Calling It Quits
  5. Copper Bottom

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.