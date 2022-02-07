De-setting the Reset

Programming note: On Tuesday Mark will be back with his old EIB comrade Bo Snerdley (aka James Golden) on New York's radio powerhouse 77 WABC live at 4pm Eastern. That's immediately after The Mark Steyn Show live on GB News, at 8pm GMT/3pm North American Eastern.

On Monday's Steyn Show Mark started with the ever wider gulf between our political theatre and what really matters. Brendan O'Neill joined him with some thoughts on the Canadian truckers, the post-democratic era and the Great Reset.

Next up was David Davis on a supposedly conservative government's very unconservative "online safety" bill, followed by David Murrin's analysis of China's Belt-and-Roading of Latin America, as US power fades even in its own backyard.

All that, plus your comments and questions in real time. Click below to view the full show:

For those who prefer Mark in non-visual formats, you can listen to the Steyn Show on GB News Radio from anywhere in the world right here.

If you've missed a Mark Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our 2021/2022 shows and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here.

