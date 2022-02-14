Canada's Bad Cop/Bad Cop Routine

Programming note: On Tuesday Mark will be back with his old EIB comrade Bo Snerdley (aka James Golden) on New York's radio powerhouse 77 WABC live at 4pm Eastern. That's immediately after The Mark Steyn Show live on GB News, at 8pm GMT/3pm North American Eastern. The Durham Report may well arise, as there have been some potentially important developments. (I say "potentially" because it's not really important until someone you've actually heard of goes to jail.)

In other breaking news, Justin Trudeau has done a daddy and invoked the War Measures 2.0 act. His deputy Chrystia Freeland is already going around threatening to freeze your bank account without a court order. The announcement came too late for Monday's Mark Steyn Show, but there was a prefiguring of the news in my first guest: Nadine Ellis-Maffei from Peterborough County, Ontario, the lady who answered the door and found the Ontario Provincial Police had shown up to warn her they'd been reading her Facebook posts.

Also on deck to round-up the spreading convoy protests and a partial victory was Eva Vlaardingerbroek. Later I talked Turkey, and a medical breakthrough - you can now get Aids from the government. And Mary Dejevsky closed things out with some thoughts on Ukraine, where Joe Biden has scheduled war for teatime on Wednesday.

