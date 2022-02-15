The Merger of the Party and the State

Programming note: Thursday marks one year since the death of the Big Voice on the Right, the indispensable Rush Limbaugh. At midday the EIB network will be airing an anniversary tribute to Rush with contributions from Rush's widow Kathryn, Rush's brother David Limbaugh, Snerdley of course, and a couple of others including Mark. We hope you'll tune in.

On Tuesday Steyn checked in with the aforementioned Mister Snerdley - James Golden - on his daily show on New York's legendary radio powerhouse 77 WABC. This week they tried to put it off as long as possible but eventually they got to ...the Durham Report!!!!!!! Click above (or here) to listen in full.

If you're one of that brave band who prefer Mark in visual formats, don't forget the Wednesday Steyn Show live on GB News at 8pm GMT/3pm North American Eastern. We hope you'll dial him up if you are in the general vicinity of the receiving apparatus.

