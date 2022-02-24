Freedom Worth Honking For

Hello again and welcome back to another edition of Laura's Links from Canada – truly, as the Great Prophet Mark Steyn refers to it, the Deranged Dominion. As I'm sure you are all aware, we went through a pretty terrible time of it over the past week. Justin Castro and his cabinet of WEF cultist kooks did their very best to subject us to martial law ("Emergencies Act"). I actually watched the vote in the House of Commons and felt like I was going to throw up. Seeing the Liberals and the NDP (the New Democratic Party) with their "yea" votes, smiling and then pretty much cheering after the vote made me feel nauseated and despondent. It was hard to believe what was unfolding in front of my eyes.

The feeling of hopelessness was compounded by the videos I watched from independent media coming out of Ottawa: a disabled Indigenous grandmother being trampled by mounted police, police officers beating citizens, hundreds if not thousands of un-identifiable policemen confronting protesters, the police chief intimidating residents, donors to the convoy being frozen out of society and out of their bank accounts at the behest of the petty, disgusting Prime Minister of Canada and his cronies for the crime of opposing him and his regime. There were so many vomit-level episodes here over the week, it would be difficult to list them all. I felt very dark, very sad, psychologically tormented and beaten down. I did lose sleep over it all.

And then as my deadline approached, news broke of the walking back of the Emergencies Act. I had a feeling last night that getting the Act passed in the Senate was not a slam dunk for Trudeau. I wondered, with all the terrible press from around the world, with the anger and rage of so much of the Canadian population and his utter humiliation on the world stage, how could he keep this up? I think the walk back was a combination of several factors: devastating polling, the legal action that was being launched by provincial and national civil liberties associations, the lawsuit being launched by the province of Alberta and the many public denunciations of Trudeau Tyranny. That, coupled with the inarguable fact that there was no emergency, sealed the deal.

I'm breathing only slightly easier this evening.

It is truly humbling and terrifying to feel first hand – not from books, and not from oral histories from those who survived the horror – how fragile freedom is and how easily liberty is lost. It is a horrible, sinking feeling to watch it happen in front of your own eyes in your own country.

And then, it is inspiring to know how many people fought back and are still fighting on so many fronts because freedom is worth fighting for.

There are so many people to thank right now. Thank you to the truckers, first of all. Thank you to the donors to the convoy, to the parents who brought their kids to the bouncy castles in the cold of winter, to the thousands who danced in the streets with their flags, to the men and women who lived and slept in their trucks unbowed, to the protestors who stared right into the face of tyranny on the streets adjacent to our parliament, to those who brought food to the hungry and walked the boulevards with jerry cans, to those who testified in video, in real time as to what was really happening on the ground and stood in Ottawa on behalf of us all, I salute you.

This fight is not over. This is a reprieve. We must stay vigilant and keep fighting.

May the physical blight of the evil Chinese coronavirus and the spiritual plague of the truly evil human governance of Justin Trudeau and his ilk worldwide be banished from our lives in haste and forever, amen.

Have a good week, and I'll see you in the comments.

~

North America:

Justin Castro? If this doesn't convince you, nothing will.

The very talented Emina Melonic on the sadistic child maskers. Really good.

"I am not oppressed."

In Canada, follow the money and the ideas. Now say this out loud with a thick German accent for extra super creepiness: "But what we are very proud of now is the young generation like Prime Minister (Justin) Trudeau ... We penetrate the cabinet. So yesterday I was at a reception for Prime Minister Trudeau and I know that half of his cabinet, or even more than half of his cabinet, are actually Young Global Leaders."

There is a real genocide happening in America. But nobody is terribly interested in it. I wonder why.

The great VDH on the gathering storm in the West (must read).

Nothing to see here.

Related.

UMM NO THANKS

~

Israel and Jews:

"Seventy seven years after the Holocaust, a family reunion."

"Where the Wild Things Are: A love letter to Jewish children."

Mazel Tov.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

The evil of the lockdowns: "Covid lockdowns made things '100 times worse' for victims of domestic abuse, the daughter of a woman who was murdered by her partner has said.

Related: 100,000 children who were at school before Covid have failed to go back. Imagine how many were trapped at home in poverty and in abusive situations.

~

Oz:

G'day Mates! Welcome to Wellcamp. Your host for your (permanent) stay will be George Orwell.

~

Predatory, Sinister, Child Grooming and Kook Left:

"Her penis."

They are after your children.

Male camp counselors were allowed to sleep in fifth grade girls' camp cabins without parents' knowledge or consent. California! Where else...

I repeat: they are after your kids.

~

Human Grace:

"Rush Limbaugh might not have been Jewish, but he did have a rabbi."

So nice.

Impossible is nothing.

This made me cry and think of Kathy Shaidle, may G-d rest her soul: "Something we may learn from this research is: although our loved ones have their eyes closed and are ready to leave us to rest, their brains may be replaying some of the nicest moments they experienced in their lives."

About a blanket.

"I don't know how else to really explain it, but it doesn't leave. It stays."

