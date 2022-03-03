Image

Mark Steyn

The Globalist Safe Space

The Mark Steyn Show

https://www.steynonline.com/12195/the-globalist-safe-space

Programming note: On Friday Mark will be conducting another edition of our Clubland Q&A taking questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet at 5pm North American Eastern/10pm Greenwich Mean Time.

On Thursday's Mark Steyn Show Mark and his guests chewed over various aspects of the current scene, starting with Alexandra Marshall on the authoritarians abroad and closer to home. Dr Aleksi Herman checked in from Kherson, now under Russian occupation, and Raheem Kassam explored the curious case of Klaus Schwab's "young global leader" stealing the show at Boris Johnson's press conference. We rounded out the hour with Brendan O'Neill on the revival of the nation state.

All that plus your comments and questions live as they happen. Click below to view the full show:

If you've missed a Mark Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our shows from the last six months and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to weigh in below. If you're wondering what the Steyn Club's all about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership.

