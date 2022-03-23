Image

Mark Steyn

Shots in the Dark

The Mark Steyn Show

https://www.steynonline.com/12252/shots-in-the-dark

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

Wednesday's Mark Steyn Show began with Mark's thoughts on various aspects of the passing scene, after which Australia's Alexandra Marshall returned to the show to put in a word for the British Empire at least when compared with today's one-size-fits-all globalism.

Next up was New Zealand's Guy Hatchard to address perhaps the most disturbing numbers to emerge from the Covid years: During 2020, when the virus was rampant, there was virtually no "excess mortality"; during 2021, when the mass vaccination campaigns got going, there was significant excess mortality among the young and middle-aged.

To close out the hour, former Para Sean Rayment looked at the staggering losses from the Russians' first month in Ukraine.

All that plus your comments and questions along the way. Click below to watch:

Mark will be back for Thursday's Steyn Show live at 8pm GMT/4pm North American Eastern. The replay airs at 10pm Eastern/7pm Pacific

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to weigh in below. If you're wondering what the Steyn Club's all about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership.

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Load Comments

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image


ON THE AIR

THE MARK STEYN SHOW
GB News TV & radio
Weeknights 8pm GMT
(3pm North American Eastern)

THE MARK STEYN SHOW REPLAY
GB News TV & Radio
Weeknights 2am GMT
(9pm North American Eastern)

SNERDLEY & STEYN
77 WABC Radio New York
Tuesday 9pm GMT (4pm Eastern)

STEYN'S SONG OF THE WEEK
Serenade Radio
Sunday 5.30pm GMT (12.30pm Eastern)
Monday 5.30am GMT (12.30am Eastern)
Thursday 9pm GMT (4pm Eastern)

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Yaroslav's Wise Guy
  2. China's Proxies
  3. Week Four Begins
  4. Our Love
  5. Live Around the Planet: Friday March 18th

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.