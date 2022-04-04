Stairway to Paradise

Programming note: On Tuesday I'll be back with my old EIB comrade Bo Snerdley on 77 WABC in New York at 4pm Eastern. That's immediately after The Mark Steyn Show live on GB News, at 8pm BST/3pm North American Eastern.

Meanwhile, welcome to Part Two of The Fixed Period by Anthony Trollope, our latest audio adventure in Tales for Our Time and an almost too timely tale of what the Great Resetters' end game will be. In tonight's episode the President of Britannula asserts that the real reason London objected to his plans is because Great Britain is governed by men who are already beyond the age of the Fixed Period:

It has been because the old men are still alive in England that the young in Britannula are to be afflicted,—the young and the old as well. The Prime Minister in Downing Street was seventy-two when we were debarred from carrying out our project, and the Secretary for the Colonies was sixty-nine. Had they been among us, and had we been allowed to use our wisdom without interference from effete old age, where would they have been?

What's striking is how young Trollope's gerontocrats are compared to ours: Joe Biden will be eighty this year, Anthony Fauci is eighty-one, Nancy Pelosi is eighty-two, Dianne Feinstein is eighty-eight... And over in Davos the young global leaders' confab is chaired by Klaus Schwab, eighty-four.

To hear me read the second episode of The Fixed Period, please click here and log-in. If you missed Part One, you'll find that here.

~If you seek alternative dystopias, do check out our brace of Orwellian adaptations - Animal Farm and Nineteen Eighty-Four - or even a contemporary inversion of a classic, retooled for our wretched times, by yours truly. Whatever your taste, we have plenty of other yarns in all genres over on our Tales for Our Time home page.

Tales for Our Time started as an experimental feature we introduced as a bonus for Mark Steyn Club members, and, as you know, I said if it was a total stinkeroo, we'd eighty-six the thing and speak no more about it. But I'm thrilled to say it's proved very popular, and and we now have quite an archive. If you're a Club member and you incline more to the stinkeroo side of things, give it your best in the Comments Section below.

