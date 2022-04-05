Image

Mark Steyn

Waxing Roly-Poly Rhapsodic

by Mark Steyn
A Clubman's Notes: The Fixed Period

https://www.steynonline.com/12291/waxing-roly-poly-rhapsodic

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

Just ahead of our audio Tale for Our Time, let me put in a word for our complementary (North American) afternoon entertainment: The Mark Steyn Show live on GB News. It returns tomorrow Wednesday at 8pm British Summer Time - that's 3pm Eastern/12 noon Pacific. I do hope you'll dial us up.

Meanwhile, welcome to Episode Three of our serialization of Anthony Trollope's sole venture into futuristic dystopian fiction, The Fixed Period. I might as well confess up front that my favorite bit of this next chapter is the reference to one of the characters making a roly-poly pudding. Which I haven't had in years, but which, since recording this instalment, have had an immense craving for.

Anyway, aside from the jam roly-poly (or shirt-sleeve pudding, or dead man's leg), tonight's episode introduces us to the citizen of Britannula honored to be first to meet his Fixed Period:

I suppose there was not a man or woman in the community who was not accurately aware of the very day of Crasweller's birth. We had already introduced the habit of tattooing on the backs of the babies the day on which they were born; and we had succeeded in operating also on many of the children who had come into the world before the great law. Some there were who would not submit on behalf of themselves or their children; and we did look forward to some little confusion in this matter.

Ah, yes. Tattooing the backs of babies. Don't mention it to Fauci or he'll be proposing it for the next vaccine passport.

Members of The Mark Steyn Club can hear me read Episode Three simply by clicking here and logging-in.

You can enjoy The Fixed Period episode by episode, night by night, twenty minutes before you lower your lamp. Or, alternatively, do feel free to binge-listen: you can find all the earlier instalments here.

If you've yet to hear any of our first fifty-something Tales for Our Time, you can do so by joining The Mark Steyn Club. Or, if you need an extra-special present for someone, why not give your loved one a Gift Membership and start him or her off with near five dozen cracking yarns? And please join me tomorrow for another episode of The Fixed Period - a few hours after The Mark Steyn Show.

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Load Comments

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image


ON THE AIR

THE MARK STEYN SHOW
GB News TV & radio
Weeknights 8pm UK
(3pm North American Eastern)

THE MARK STEYN SHOW REPLAY
GB News TV & Radio
Weeknights 2am UK
(9pm North American Eastern)

SNERDLEY & STEYN
77 WABC Radio New York
Tuesday 9pm UK (4pm Eastern)

STEYN'S SONG OF THE WEEK
Serenade Radio
Sunday 5.30pm UK (12.30pm Eastern)
Monday 5.30am UK (12.30am Eastern)
Thursday 9pm UK (4pm Eastern)

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Lessons from a Won War
  2. NEW TIME - Live Around the Planet: Saturday April 2nd at 5pm EDT/10pm BST
  3. Picnic Time
  4. Every Dog Should Have His Day
  5. Reality Over Normalcy

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.