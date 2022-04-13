Image

Mark Steyn

The Wages of Lockdown

The Mark Steyn Show

https://www.steynonline.com/12329/the-wages-of-lockdown

On Wednesday's Mark Steyn Show Jasmine Birtles joined Mark to talk about the return of inflation, and its root cause: lockdown.

Next up was Matthew Henderson to assess Shanghai, city of falling bodies and canine corpses, and Alexandra Marshall to call for real alliances and the ties that bind. We rounded out the hour with Baroness Hoey and the need to end the Northern Ireland Protocol now.

All that plus your comments and questions along the way. Click below to watch:

Steyn will return in a few hours with Episode Twelve of his latest Tale for Our Time: Anthony Trollope's one and only venture into dystopian fiction, The Fixed Period.

Mark will be back for Thursday's Steyn Show live at 8pm BST/3pm North American Eastern - followed immediately by the replay of Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio at 9pm BST/4pm Eastern. You can listen to the latter from anywhere on the planet by clicking the button in the top right-hand corner here.

