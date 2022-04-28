Predators, Tyrants and Experts

Programming note: Tomorrow, Friday, Mark will be presenting another Clubland Q&A taking questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet. That's at 5pm North American Eastern, which is 10pm British Summer Time.

On the Thursday edition of The Mark Steyn Show we started with the resignation of a Member of Parliament and a truly jaw-dropping development in the corrupt British establishment's finessing of the child sex-slavery scandal. Sammy Woodhouse, a Rotherham survivor and at the heart of this latest story, joined Mark to discuss.

Next up was David Starkey to mull whether we are at some tipping point in societal degeneration. You won't want to miss his response.

We rounded out the hour with Leilani Dowding on free speech, Twitter, and the entirely foreseeable consequences of what we've done to our children these last two years..

All that plus your comments and questions as they happen. Viewers of the live broadcast found this a very powerful show. Click below to view the full hour:

