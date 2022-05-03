A Birthing Person's Right to Choose

Tuesday's Mark Steyn Show started with the unprecedented leak of a full judicial decision from the US Supreme Court, and on a very hot issue: abortion. Mark gave his own take, and then presented the contrasting views of Naomi Wolf and Ann McElhinney. Re the latter, many GB News viewers had never heard of Kermit Gosnell and were extremely shocked.

Next up was Jasmine Birtles on the cost of living, and what that may mean for Thursday's UK elections. We rounded out the hour with Gordon Chang on what's behind Chairman Xi's hyper-lockdown in China.

All that plus your comments and questions. Click below to view the full show:

As mentioned the other week, Mark is now the subject of a complaint to UK regulators. So make the most of The Mark Steyn Show while you can!

