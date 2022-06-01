Pox Populi

On Wednesday's Mark Steyn Show Mark began with an Italian mob chasing down the Minister of Health in the streets of Rome, and noted the Queen's participation in the vaccine arm-twisting. Vaccine victim Claire Hibbs returned to the show to report on her call from a very ignorant cabinet minister, and statistician Jamie Jenkins assessed the government's curious lack of interest in keeping any numbers on vaccine casualties.

Next up was Laura Perrins to go "Bah, humbug!" all over the Jubilee bunting, but we closed out with Alexandra Marshall putting the boot into Aussie republicans.

If you'd like to sign that vaccine petition Mark and Claire were talking about, you can find that here. They need another ten thousand signatures to get it debated in Parliament.

