The Bafflement of Doctors

Thank you to all who dial up The Mark Steyn Show on GB News every night. We're building quite a following, and on Tuesday decisively beat Piers Morgan, for whom Rupert Murdoch foolishly bought every 'bus side in the British Isles and half the railway carriages, too.

On Wednesday's Steyn Show Mark began with the puzzler of the moment:

Doctors baffled by Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS) in healthy young people

Hmm...

Eva Vlaardingerbroek joined Steyn to discuss, after which statistician Jamie Jenkins looked at cancer numbers post-Covid. Kate Hoey returned to the show to consider a rather too obvious "mistake" in the BBC's Platinum Jubilee coverage, and we closed things out with Alexandra Marshall on Chinese air aces' increasingly provocative buzzing of anglosphere air forces.

All that, plus your comments and questions live as we go along. Click below to watch:

Mark will be back for tomorrow's Steyn Show live at 8pm BST/3pm North American Eastern - followed by the Thursday replay of Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio at 9pm BST/4pm Eastern. You can listen to the latter from anywhere on the planet by clicking the button in the top right-hand corner here.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to weigh in below. If you're wondering what the Steyn Club's all about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership.

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

