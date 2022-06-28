Whatever's Your Bag

Tuesday's Mark Steyn Show began with news of the Ghislaine Maxwell verdict, followed by Mark's observations on the strange contrast between our jet-set leaders and the very much earthbound scenes at UK airports. Jackie Grant, a Pennsylvanian experiencing the delights of travel in the British Isles, and Simon Calder, The Independent's travel man, joined Steyn to respond.

Next up was Anthony Shingler, yet another vaccine victim who'll be receiving compensation from the Government, followed by Laura Perrins on Abdul Aziz, a Pakistani gang-rapist who can't be deported.

All that plus your comments and questions live as it happens. Click below to view the full show:

