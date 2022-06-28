Image

Mark Steyn

Whatever's Your Bag

The Mark Steyn Show

https://www.steynonline.com/12603/whatever-your-bag

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

Tuesday's Mark Steyn Show began with news of the Ghislaine Maxwell verdict, followed by Mark's observations on the strange contrast between our jet-set leaders and the very much earthbound scenes at UK airports. Jackie Grant, a Pennsylvanian experiencing the delights of travel in the British Isles, and Simon Calder, The Independent's travel man, joined Steyn to respond.

Next up was Anthony Shingler, yet another vaccine victim who'll be receiving compensation from the Government, followed by Laura Perrins on Abdul Aziz, a Pakistani gang-rapist who can't be deported.

All that plus your comments and questions live as it happens. Click below to view the full show:

Wednesday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show airs live on GB News at 8pm BST/3pm North American Eastern - with a replay at 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific. GB News is also broadcasting on radio in the UK: You can listen to the Steyn Show from anywhere on the planet right here.

If you've missed a Mark Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our shows from the last six months and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to have at it in the comments. If you're wondering what that Steyn Club's all about, well, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership.

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Load Comments

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image


ON THE AIR

THE MARK STEYN SHOW
GB News TV & radio
Weeknights 8pm UK
(3pm North American Eastern)

THE MARK STEYN SHOW REPLAY
GB News TV & Radio
Weeknights 2am UK
(9pm North American Eastern)

SNERDLEY & STEYN
77 WABC Radio New York
Tuesday 9pm UK (4pm Eastern)

STEYN'S SONG OF THE WEEK
Serenade Radio
Sunday 5.30pm UK (12.30pm Eastern)
Monday 5.30am UK (12.30am Eastern)
Thursday 9pm UK (4pm Eastern)

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. A Post-Roe America
  2. Aborting Ourselves
  3. Going Green and Going Without
  4. Media Groupthink, from Infection to Infanticide
  5. Jab That Baby!

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.