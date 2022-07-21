Nice Hair, Though

Hello again and welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links.

Before going into the sludge of the internet for this week, I would like to inform you that here in Canada, our communist-loving, truly asinine Prime Minister got the worst haircut of his life. He looks completely hilarious and pathetic and I am loving it. A Montreal local newspaper is investigating the situation, but I think that it may just be that he has finally given up his truly preposterous wigs and/or hair dye and that we are finally seeing his real hair and his almost bald head. On the other hand, it is also possible that Klaus Schwab called him and said "leeeeesen Justin, you cannot have more hair on ze head zan me, you must get Ze Zuckerberg haircut".

Just a theory, of course. But hey, Klaus Schwab and his creepy, global fraternity of WEF Global Reset vaccination jabby jabby digital ID goons are just a conspiracy theory right? The haircuts prove nothing!

Before we leave the Justin Castro front, I'll just add that he is a thin-skinned coward, using Canadian police to protect him from being questioned by reporters. But so what else is new? Anyway, he deserves our complete contempt.

Speaking of crazy conspiracies not completely unrelated to the fact that every single globalist WEF shill looks and sounds exactly the same and pretty much as though they were cloned in a Wuhan laboratory petri dish, OH LOOK OVER HERE! Isn't it really odd how so many of the things that all of us crazy conspiracy people talked about are suddenly THE SCIENCE? I mean what's up with that?

We need to talk about all of it. We need to get to the truth. Every one of us has to keep doing something on behalf of freedom. We need to keep pushing back the incredibly dark forces that united against us in a sinister dark covenant in March. I am a believer. And I believe we are seeing a real battle between good and evil in front of our eyes. I keep thinking of Elie Weisel's Night. I started feeling the dread darkness the day the "Stay at Home" orders were issued here in Ontario. And even now as some things and some places are starting to go back to a somewhat more normal state, I still cannot shake the feeling that "it" is still after us all and "they" have many, many more dastardly plans for us. I don't actually care what that makes me sound like or who it offends.

Earlier this week, Jewish mother-of-five, homeschooler, writer and general firebrand Bethany Mandel tweeted something about monkeypox that offended a lot of people (snore). And you know what she did? She didn't cower and apologize for offending people. She didn't offer to go to sensitivity training.

She said this:

"I understand many of you are bothered by one of my tweets yesterday and would like me to clarify. Here goes: I don't care."

Then this:

"I hope that's clear enough."

Crystal, baby. Crystal clear. We need a whole lot more I don't care, my friends, in order to beat back this beast. And if uppity Jewish mothers need to lead the charge, so be it. Bring it on.

Have a good week, stop being scared, and I'll see you in the comments.

~

North America:

Fighting Jews! Like!

"The Surprising Case for Marrying Young". Um, there's nothing surprising about this. Marry young. Have lots of kids. Be happy.

Oh boy this is a good one: Cursing people when you get Covid. "Policy choices must be considered dispassionately with a carefully [sic] weighing of the evidence. Just wear a goddamn mask, f*cker — is a bad public health slogan, driven by rage and not data."

"How to stop mass shootings." This is really good and brave.

"What's meant to happen is people grow up, buy houses and start families, which makes them gradually more conservative..."

Agree.

"Resign, Joe."

America: not a serious country.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

"Another kind of Brexit."

"Telford and the moral depravity of political correctness."

"Growing up is not a mental health condition."

This is fine.

This as well.

What a repulsive schmuck. How hard is it NOT to film your sh&tty political commercial at a Holocaust memorial? How hard is it to mention Jews when talking about the Holocaust? As Neil Oliver wisely pointed out recently in conversation with Mark Steyn, these things are happening because they are meant to happen. They are not accidents. This is the way these horrible people want things to happen. No other conclusion can possibly be drawn.

What the actual fresh hell is going on?

~

Jews and Israel:

Jews in Saudi Arabia (!!!!!) More here (in Hebrew though with translation available), Jerusalem Rabbi Ya'akov Herzog meeting with Sheikh Ahmad Al Ramadi a former head of Mecca's Religion and Modesty patrol.

"There wasn't a single non-Jewish passenger, it was boiling hot on the platform, and then we saw the cattle wagons."

~

Middle East:

"The Liberation of Arabs from the Global Lef." Really good, must read!

Ya, don't you totally and completely hate it when this happens?!!?!

~

Europe:

Nothing to see here. Not here either!

"We told you so."

World not so superbutch on Russia it seems.

~

Today in Satan:

GOTTA KILL DEM BABIES!!

~

Kook, Pedophile and Grooming Left:

Lady Admiral with penis (I assume) really into mutilating children.

As Mark always says: reject the blizzard of lies. Be the person who fights back.

That chick must have awesome swimmers!

Presented without comment.

~

Human Grace:

Good thoughts!

Masculinity is good. Very good and very pure.

"When the euthanizers get their way, the whole world suffers the loss."

You go, doc!

Is she breathing?

