Image

Mark Steyn

The Mark Steyn Show - live Monday to Thursday!

Steyn on GB News

https://www.steynonline.com/12682/the-mark-steyn-show-live-monday-to-thursday

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

A brand new week of The Mark Steyn Show begins tonight on GB News. We air at 8pm British Summer Time, which is 3pm North American Eastern for any US and Canadian viewers minded to tune in. (You may find the replay more convenient: 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific.) Once Big Ben strikes eight, you can shoot Mark your comments on the show at [email protected] or via Twitter, and he'll respond live on air.

On tonight's Steyn Show, Mark will round up the day, and cover those stories other networks don't, such as the disgraceful state of the British police, the open-borders scam, and victims of the vaccines. And Eva Vlaardingerbroek and Laurence Fox will join Steyn live in studio.

You can watch from anywhere on the planet on the GB News home page - or you can click the livestream here (you may have to refresh the page):

~We had a busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with our Clubland Q&A and some big questions on democracy vs bureaucracy. Rick McGinnis's Saturday movie date was Yul Brynner in Invitation to a Gunfighter, and on Sunday The Hundred Years Ago Show offered our weekly sense of perspective. Our marquee presentation was a special edition of The Mark Steyn Show in which Mark talked to actor/singer/sculptor/big game hunter Paul Sorvino, who died just a few days ago.

If you were too busy this weekend re-catching Covid on a Bidenesque "rebound", we hope you'll want to check out one or three of the foregoing as a new week begins.

Clubland Q&A and The Hundred Years Ago Show are special productions for The Mark Steyn Club, now in our sixth year. Membership in the Steyn Club comes with some unique benefits, including:

~Our nightly audio adventure Tales for Our Time - this month's begins shortly;
~Exclusive Steyn Store member pricing on over 40 books, mugs, T-shirts, and other products;
~The opportunity to engage in live Clubland Q&A sessions with Steyn, such as last Friday's;
~Transcript and audio versions of The Mark Steyn Show and other video content;
~Mark's ongoing series of video poetry and other weekend specials;
~Advance booking for his live appearances around the world, assuming such things are ever again lawful;
~Customized email alerts for new content in your areas of interest;
~and the chance to support our print, audio and video ventures as they wing their way around the planet.

See you on the telly tonight - and then back here for your comments on the show.

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Load Comments

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image


ON THE AIR

THE MARK STEYN SHOW
GB News TV & radio
Weeknights 8pm UK
(3pm North American Eastern)

THE MARK STEYN SHOW REPLAY
GB News TV & Radio
Weeknights 2am UK
(9pm North American Eastern)

SNERDLEY & STEYN
77 WABC Radio New York
Tuesday 9pm UK (4pm Eastern)

STEYN'S SONG OF THE WEEK
Serenade Radio
Sunday 5.30pm UK (12.30pm Eastern)
Monday 5.30am UK (12.30am Eastern)
Thursday 9pm UK (4pm Eastern)

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Rule by Experts
  2. And Then There Were None...
  3. Schwab the Deck
  4. The Paedos' Protectors
  5. Energy and the Executive

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.