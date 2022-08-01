The Mark Steyn Show - live Monday to Thursday!

A brand new week of The Mark Steyn Show begins tonight on GB News. We air at 8pm British Summer Time, which is 3pm North American Eastern for any US and Canadian viewers minded to tune in. (You may find the replay more convenient: 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific.) Once Big Ben strikes eight, you can shoot Mark your comments on the show at [email protected] or via Twitter, and he'll respond live on air.

On tonight's Steyn Show, Mark will round up the day, and cover those stories other networks don't, such as the disgraceful state of the British police, the open-borders scam, and victims of the vaccines. And Eva Vlaardingerbroek and Laurence Fox will join Steyn live in studio.

You can watch from anywhere on the planet on the GB News home page - or you can click the livestream here (you may have to refresh the page):

~We had a busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with our Clubland Q&A and some big questions on democracy vs bureaucracy. Rick McGinnis's Saturday movie date was Yul Brynner in Invitation to a Gunfighter, and on Sunday The Hundred Years Ago Show offered our weekly sense of perspective. Our marquee presentation was a special edition of The Mark Steyn Show in which Mark talked to actor/singer/sculptor/big game hunter Paul Sorvino, who died just a few days ago.

If you were too busy this weekend re-catching Covid on a Bidenesque "rebound", we hope you'll want to check out one or three of the foregoing as a new week begins.

See you on the telly tonight - and then back here for your comments on the show.