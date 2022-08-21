Welcome to another Serenade Radio edition of Steyn's Song of the Week.

This episode is a postscript to the special episode of the Steyn Show remembering the great Paul Sorvino. Mark tells the story of the world's most famous Neapolitan song from its origins in Napoli and/or the Ukraine to its multi-generational presence on the anglo pop charts - and with a nod to Paul's Aunt Luisa. The show includes performances by an array of stars from Caruso to Dino to Elvis ...plus Paul Sorvino.

This airing of Steyn's Serenade Song of the Week is a special presentation of The Mark Steyn Club.

5.30pm Sunday London (12.30pm New York) 5.30am Monday London (4.30pm Sydney) 9pm Thursday London (1pm Vancouver)

