A Nation of Nonplayable Characters

If you missed today's edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. This edition of the Q&A was guest hosted by Mark's Canadian compatriot Andrew Lawton, author of the #1 (Canadian) bestseller The Freedom Convoy: The Inside Story of Three Weeks that Shook the World. This week, listeners touched on the One China policy and Chairman Xi's coming conquest, the meaning of libertarianism in an era of leftward drift, culture wars versus judicial battles, and whether we're living in a society of NPC automatons.

You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away. But we do thank Steyn Clubbers for, as usual, so many excellent questions.