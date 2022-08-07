For Whom Bell Tolls

Programming note: Today's audio edition of Steyn's Song of the Week airs on Serenade Radio at 5.30pm British Summer Time, which is 12.30pm North American Eastern or 9.30am for a West Coast Sunday brunch listen. Wherever you are on the planet, simply click the button at top right here.

Details of all Mark's regularly scheduled TV and radio shows each week can be found on this page in the right-hand sidebar.

Welcome to this week's Hundred Years Ago Show. August 1922 begins with one of the most devastating typhoons in history, and Fascists and Socialists battling on the streets of Italian cities. Drama comes to the New York airwaves, and at the pictures Rudolph Valentino plays a Spanish bullfighter. There's an historic first for baseball, and an historic second for football. Telephone calls are suspended, temporarily, and transatlantic cables are delayed rather longer.

Plus all the other headlines from Salzburg to Sulphur Springs - and the sounds of the era from Al Jolson to Anton Webern. Click above to listen.

The Hundred Years Ago Show began in the first few weeks of lockdown as an occasional feature on the audio edition of The Mark Steyn Show. It proved so popular that it's now a stand-alone show every Sunday - with plenty of lessons for our own time. Tim Owen, a Mark Steyn Club member from Washington State, writes:

These are stunning remembrances. My grandparents' era, but 20th century and 21st suffer repercussions.

As Mark says, we are all still living in the shadow of the First World War.

As with our audio adventures, video poetry and musical specials, we've created a special Hundred Years Ago home page in handy Netflix-style tile format to enable you to set your time machine for the precise week or month you're in the mood for. We also have a tile-format page for The Mark Steyn Show, lest you should miss it on your telly every Monday to Thursday in primetime.

The Hundred Years Ago Show is a special production of The Mark Steyn Club. As we always say, Club membership isn't for everyone, but, if you're interested, you can find more information here.